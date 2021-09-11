Online platform offers funds to female entrepreneurs in Nigeria

With the impact of COVID 19 on women-owned businesses, SME.NG, an e-market that kicked off in August is set to make a difference in the lives of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The online platform is expected to give access to finance and e-commerce to businesswomen in the country.

The Marketplace is an extension of the services provided by the “She Works Here” – an all-women’s project that ensures sustainability and is resilient to economic shocks.

An Independent consultant, Gloria Ekpo says the app gives women the opportunity to access trade finance and other services that will help build their businesses and make them robust.

According to her, finance has not been women-friendly in Nigeria, adding that the project will give women the opportunity to access finance in a women-friendly manner.

“All around the world, small and medium enterprises lack business credentials and as a result, many of them are struggling to have access to trade finance. So this app gives them the opportunity to access trade finance and other services that will help build their businesses and make it robust,” she said.

SME.NG invested in the e-commerce platform as a direct response to the impact of COVID-19 on female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“Although the Covid-19 is a health crisis, it has amplified gender inequality in a very horrible way. I choose to use the word “Horrible” to show you how terrible it has been. First and foremost, the kind of businesswomen do are mostly very micro, we are not playing up there as the men counterparts are doing,” Ekpo said.

She noted that most often, Women lack awareness of government interventions, as they do not have access to information to do a lot of things, hence affecting their work-life balance.

“It will provide them with the opportunity to grow their businesses through financial services through trading opportunities, advisory services, mentoring services and the opportunity to create wealth to support their livelihood,” she added.

Since the formal launch of SME. NG, its purpose has been to empower and make life easier for women and youths.