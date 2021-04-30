Portugal opens world's longest suspended footbridge

Hanging high above the River Paiva, Portugal has opened the longest suspended walking bridge in the world surpassing the record set in 2017 by the Charles Kuonen Bridge in the Swiss Alps. At 516 meters long and 175 meters high, the 516 Arouca Bridge welcomed its first visitors on Thursday with a special opening ceremony for local residents. An official ceremony opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, while online bookings for those with a head for heights will open a day later. Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said the bridge, which will allow up to 100 people to cross at a time, was "striking" and "unique". The surrounding area of the northern Aveiro District is known as a natural paradise with waterfalls and green hills already making it a hotspot for tourists.