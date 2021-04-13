Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Minnesota police shooting: riots erupt in Portland and enter second night in Brooklyn Center

Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend. Hundreds of protesters faced off against police in Brooklyn Center after nightfall on Monday, and hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was announced by the governor. When the protesters wouldn't disperse, police began firing gas canisters and flash-bang grenades, sending clouds wafting over the crowd and chasing some protesters away. A long line of police in riot gear, rhythmically pushing their clubs in front of them, began slowly forcing back the remaining crowds. A demonstration also turned into a riot Monday night in Portland, Oregon, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. Officials have said that the shooting death on Sunday of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.” They have also said that the officer had apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun. The shooting sparked unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged over George Floyd’s death last year.

More about
news

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..