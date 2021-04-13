London Zoo reopens to public after latest lockdown closure

Visitors returned to ZSL London Zoo Monday (12 April 2021) as the attraction reopened to the public for the first time since its closure on 4 January, for the third national lockdown. Doors were also closed for 18 weeks in 2020, due to coronavirus lockdowns. Vets and keepers continued to work throughout the lockdowns. Returning visitors will find safety measures in place including one way systems to follow, social distancing reminders, and reduced capacity, with visitors split into morning or afternoon slots. Indoor and walk through exhibits, including the Reptile house remain closed, and talks will not be taking place, to avoid crowds gathering. Conservation charity the Zoological Society of London says the enforced closures have its London and Whipsnade zoos under financial pressure, as income from ticket sales is used to care for the animals and fund global conservation efforts.