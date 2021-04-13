Mexican village forms 'self-defence' group amid armed gang threat

Children brandishing replica rifles march alongside armed adults as residents of Ayahualtempa, south-western Mexico, form a 'self-defence' group to train for a possible attack from criminal organisations that operate in the area. "Los Ardillos criminal group kidnapped my loved ones, and on the roads, if you go unarmed, they kidnap you and disappear you. That's why we are uniting as a community in this town to defend ourselves," says one member.