Chadian opposition candidate Masra calls for 'boycott' of presidential vote

Chadian opposition candidate Succes Masra has called for a peaceful "boycott" of the April 11, presidential election.

It is the second time Masra is calling for a peaceful boycott of Sunday's poll.

Many opposition candidates in the country have already quit the race ahead of the ballot.

"It is like a friendly match played at home by the same team that would be divided in two. Mr. Déby has taken the trouble to eliminate all those who can beat him in the elections and to create the conditions for an electoral masquerade that will be reduced to 20% of the population. This is because 80% of Chadians have been eliminated from the possibility, for example, to be a candidate."

President Idriss Déby Itno, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years, is assured of winning a sixth term according to local and international experts.

Masra the president of the Transformation party also wants people to stage protests.

"'Reporter: You're telling people to march.'

"Yes, this Saturday and Sunday, that is, on the 10th and 11th not only to march but to organise all the boycott actions, always peaceful, because our struggle is a peaceful struggle, but in a demanding way, in a decisive way, so as to disrupt these elections." - Masra said.

At least 7.3 million people are expected to vote in Sunday's presidential election.