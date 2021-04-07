Skip to main content
News
Pics of the Day: April 7, 2021
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his wife Jeannette Kagame kick off events to mark the 27th anniversary of the Rwanda genocide
-
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
1 hour ago
Genocide
