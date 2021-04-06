Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libya: Italian PM Mario Draghi in Tripoli in first overseas trip as leader

Mario Draghi and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Libya

Libya on Tuesday received the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi in what is the Italian premier's first trip outside Italy. Draghi met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as Italy tries to reassert its role as a prominent ally of Libya after being pushed aside in recent years by Turkey, Russia, France and nations eager to influence the precarious political situation.

In addition to an economic agreement, other topics on the table Tuesday include efforts to stop the flow of migrants through Libya and across the Mediterranean,

Libya has seen renewed interests from the international community since UN-mediated talks in February to form an interim unity was agreed to.

France announced last week that it will reopen its embassy in Libya's capital Tripoli and demanded the immediate withdrawal of foreign fighters. While European Council President Charles Michel on Monday reechoed the call for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from Libya.

He also voiced support for the unity government which hoped to bring together rival factions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..