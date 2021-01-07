Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

China waives Congo debt to ease stress on economy

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Kim Min-hee/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has waived some of the debt owed to it by the Democratic Republic of Congo, to help the central African country overcome the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Congo's foreign affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry did not say how much was forgiven.

The deal was announced during a visit to Kinshasa by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

Beijing has extended loans amounting to $2.4bn to Kinshasa, mainly to build infrastructure, since 2000, according to the China Africa Research Initiative.

China has extended debt relief worth over $2bn to developing under a G20 framework known as the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

Some of the beneficiary countries include Angola, Ethiopia, Zambia and Djibouti.

Wang, who is on his 5-nation tour of Africa also met with President Felix Tshisekedi.

Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo had signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming the 45th African country to do so.

The program aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa

Before arriving in Kinshasa, Wang had been in Abuja where he held meetings with Nigeria's foreign minister and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He's expected in Botswana on Thursday.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..