World peace through the power of music

International recording artists perform social justice anthems for an online fundraising concert to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. The December 1 event on Facebook Live is dubbed ‘’Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice.’’

Angelique Kidjo is a recording artist/activist, and speaks on the power of music to connect across cultures.

"I mean, my experience has been a very humbling experience because until you get to the countries and you have, you are privileged enough to be a musician and connect to people beyond skin color, beyond your own language, beyond faith, beyond....I mean, music has that absolutely powerful side to it, that sometime when I finish a concert, I'm like, 'Why can we just live like this?’’, the artist queried.

The Grammy award-winning global star is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador helping young women in Africa.

"Yet today, the racism is so, so linked to capitalism that we have failed to address that issue for so many, many, many years and centuries, I would say from slavery all the way to today, that it becomes a cancer that is eating our societies", Kidjo added.

Skip Marley sings his grandfather Bob Marley's iconic ode "Get Up, Stand Up" with his mother Cedella Marley.

"'Get up, Stand up.' Yeah. You know, yeah. Yeah, that's the anthem for years and years and years and years. You know, wherever there is a fight, you know, wherever there is oppression, wherever there is wrongdoing, you know, that will always be the anthem. So what better time than now, you know I mean, so it was an honor for us to be a part of this, you know what I mean? Yeah. . We support life. Yeah. Life over death. So, you know, we support the human race. We support Mother Earth, you know, and we've been, we support anything which is right. And that's what we stand for, in the world community, not just one. It's a world community, you know, so that is the mindset", Marley said.

Donations will go to Playing for Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund, Sankofa, Silkroad and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.