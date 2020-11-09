Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

What will a Biden administration mean for Africa? A journalist's take

US President-Elect Joe Biden   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Africa

The United States has a long history of working with African countries in many areas. From cooperation on security, counter-terrorism, health to trade, the US is rated highly in many African capitals.

US foreign policy over the last four years has fallen behind fast-changing dynamics in Africa and needs to be quickly rethought by the next administration.

Our journalist Ronald Kato provides quick insights on what US foreign policy might look like in Africa under Joe Biden.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..