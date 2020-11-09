What will a Biden administration mean for Africa? A journalist's take

Africa
The United States has a long history of working with African countries in many areas. From cooperation on security, counter-terrorism, health to trade, the US is rated highly in many African capitals.
US foreign policy over the last four years has fallen behind fast-changing dynamics in Africa and needs to be quickly rethought by the next administration.
Our journalist Ronald Kato provides quick insights on what US foreign policy might look like in Africa under Joe Biden.
