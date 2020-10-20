Guinea: Diallo supporters flood Conakry after election victory claim

After Guinea's opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo's self-proclaimed victory in the first round of the presidential vote, his supporters flooded the streets of the capital Conakry

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, a day after the vote, Diallo said he had emerged "victorious" despite "anomalies which marred the ballot".

"I invite all my fellow citizens who love peace and justice to stay vigilant and committed to defend this democratic victory," he said.

Soon after, his supporters chanted "president", despite no official result being published and the electoral body saying his claim was "void".

"It is a great joy, we are proud that our president has been elected. All the people of Guinea are behind him," said Fatoumata Bineta Diallo, member of the UFDG executive board.

"It was many citizens, outraged by the misgovernance, who joined us to give the final victory. We are very proud of him."

"I think that the Ceni (electoral body) will only publish the results coming out of the ballot boxes... and the results coming out of the ballot boxes will give Cellou Dalein Diallo victory," said Amadou Diallo, UFDG activist.

But for all the scenes of jubilation, there were also tense moments in the city with security forces firing tear gas canisters at crowds of supporters.