Moroccan King Calls for Covid-19 Economic Recovery

Morocco's King Mohammed VI called Friday for a "general mobilisation" and announced an economic recovery plan to confront the coronavirus crisis and its dire economic impact on the country, in a video message broadcast in parliament.

The King stated, "Ladies and gentlemen, honourable parliamentarians, this crisis has revealed a series of dysfunctions, deficits and it has had a negative impact on the national economy and employment. To confront this unprecedented crisis, to stand up to the challenges arising from it, requires a national general mobilisation. This is why we have launched an ambitious economic recovery plan and a major universal social coverage project. We also underlined the imperative to apply the rules of good governance and the need to reform public sector establishments."

At last month's end, the central bank forecast a 6.3-per cent recession in 2020 due to a "slower than anticipated" economic upturn and the closure of Morocco's borders that hurt the tourism industry of the North African nation - which reported on Friday around 3,000 daily new Covid-19 infections to see a total of just over 146,398 confirmed cases and 2,530 deaths.