Bayern Munish signs Choupo-Moting

It's definitely a move not many were ready to bet on.

Bayern Munich has announced on twitter they had completed a surprise deadline day move, after signing striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The Cameroon National team forward will be joining Bayern, after being released as a free agent.

Despite his winning goal for French side Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Atalanta, PSG did not renew Choupo-Moting's contract at the end of last season.

The 31 yeard old striker has signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2021. Choupo-Moting won't be a stranger to the German League.After spells in his early career with Hamburg, Nurnberg, and Schalke.

"It's a great feeling coming back to the Bundesliga -- and then to the biggest club in Germany," Choupo-Moting told the club.

The Cameroon international will have a tough time getting on the pitch. He will have to compete with the likes of Levandowski, Sané and Muller in the attacking third.