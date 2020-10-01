Kenyatta visits Paris to sign 3 major contracts

French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta preside over a ceremony at the Elysee Palace for the signing of three infrastructure contracts in Kenya awarded to French groups.

Upon his return from a visit to Lithuania and Latvia, Emmanuel Macron received his Kenyan counterpart at the end of the day, the two leaders later retreated for private talks.

The signing of three bilateral agreements were witnessed before leading their delegations at a State Banquet hosted in honour of the visiting Kenyan leader.

They signed several PPP agreements on water, infrastructure and energy. A major road contract worth 1.6 billion euros piloted with Vinci was signed.

The five day visit is seen by many as an effort for Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy to ramp up its bilateral relations.

In March 2019, Emmanuel Macron visited Kenya, the first official trip by a French head of state to Kenya since independence. The beginning of the two presidents commitment to several infrastructure projects.