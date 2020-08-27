Former Ivorian PM Affi N'Guessan Officially in the Presidential Race

Ivory Coast
Let the Presidential Race Begin
Pascal Affi N'Guessan, former Prime Minister of President Laurent Gbagbo with whom he now has a strained relationship, filed his bid Thursday at the Independent Electoral Commission, to officially be in the running for president in the upcoming October elections.
"We have just submitted our candidacy. We are running for this election with great ambitions for our country. I want to be the candidate of all Ivorians from North to South, from East to West," declared the newly registered candidate, Mr. Affi N'Guessan.
He took legal control of the Ivorian Popular Front party (FPI) founded by Laurent Gbagbo — against the will of the faction that remained loyal to the former president, nicknamed the GOR (Gbagbo or Nothing). Affi N'Guessan came second in his attempt to run, winning only 9.29% of the votes, in the presidential election of 2015.”
The former First Lady, Simone Gbagbo, in her reaction to his candidacy, stated, "He is a citizen, he can run but he is not a candidate of my party.
Candidates have until midnight on Monday to submit their bids for the presidential race and do not necessarily have to be physically present in order to do so as confirmed by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
The fear of violence in the countdown to the upcoming elections in October is permeating the nation as it comes ten years after the crisis that erupted during the 2010 presidential elections which killed 3,000 people. A chaotic moment in Ivorian history that occurred after then-President Gbagbo refused to recognise the victory of now-president Alassane Ouattara.
01:10
Ouattara file his candidacy for the IEC
01:05
President Ouattara chosen by party to run for re-election
01:22
L’OL vs Munich Giants in Champions League Semi-finals Face-Off
01:08
Police fire tear gas at Sudan protesters, on anniversary of power-sharing deal
01:00
At least six killed in Ivory Coast clashes
01:09
One year anniversary of the death of DJ Arafat