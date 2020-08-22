Libyans express joy after warring rivals

An equestrian festival is being celebrated in Libya after the surprise announcement of ceasefire.

Equestrian school in tripoli had been closed for 10 years. Citizens say the occassion marks the ninth anniversary of the fall Kadhafi.

Libyans couldn't hide their excitement after the announcement of the ceasefire. Horse riders came with their families from all corners of the country.

Hani Abdullah Rahoma, a Libyan horse rider says it's a symbol of peace;

"God willing, hope everything will be better after this long period, and God bless the people. Despite their fears, they came from all over Libya. Hope the country will be better and will host more and more celebrations."

Libya's warring rival administrations announced separately on Friday that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from the UN, the EU and several Arab countries.