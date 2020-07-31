E.U. to train security forces in the Central African Republic

The European Union unveiled this Thursday the launch of a 2 year training program for Security forces in the Central African Republic.

The progam will be led by head of mission Colonel Paulo Soares, whose expertise in Security after 25 years of experience will be of great help to developp Central African Forces.

The main mission of the progam will be to deliver support to Police and Gendarmerie forces, and enable them to move with ease accross the country.

After close to two decades of political instability and insecurity in the Central African Republic, peacekeeping is essential to ensure development in the country.

The mission will be conducted alongside international forces, the UN mission in country MINUSCA, and the European Union Training Mission in Central African Republic EUTM RCA

It should be fully operational on August 9th.