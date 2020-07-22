WHO concerned over virus acceleration in Africa

The continued acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa is of concern to the World Health Organization. The UN health agency, which continues to intensify its effort, fears a rise in coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

The rising numbers in South Africa could, according to the WHO, be a “precursor” to further spread on the continent.

Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief echoed the concerns: “While South Africa is going through a very, very serious event, I think this is really a marker of what the continent could face if urgent steps are not taken to provide additional support.

“And we have seen it in other regions. Sometimes this disease can develop very rapidly, and sometimes in other situations it develops more slowly and then accelerates, and it is difficult to fully understand why this is so.

“But I am very concerned that we are beginning to see an acceleration of the disease in Africa,” he added.

According to WHO statistics, cases in South Africa have increased by 30% in the last week, Kenya by 31%, Madagascar by 50%, Zambia by 57% and Namibia by 69%. The WHO Africa region as of July 21, 2020; reported that Africa had recorded 736,214 cases with 15,426 deaths.