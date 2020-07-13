Zindzi, Mandela's daughter dies in South African hospital

South Africa
South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark has died in Johannesburg at the age of 59, a family source has confirmed to the public broadcaster SABC.
Ambassador Zindzi Mandela was the daughter of South Africa’s anti-apartheid icons Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela.
She was the youngest daughter of the couple and is reputed to have spent many years involved in South Africa’s freedom struggle.
She was deeply involved in the arts, philanthropy and business. She is a co-founder of the Mandela Legacy Foundation and is also Managing Trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
South Africa’s social media space has been buzzing with tonnes of tribute to Zindzi who was a staunch activist against maladminstration.
The giant tree has fallen, the daughter of the soil— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (IamMzilikazi) July 13, 2020
ZindziMandelais no more and may your soul Rest In Peace Zindziswa Mandela #RIPZindziMandela ✊? pic.twitter.com/tq7iYth8YZ
You played your part and paid the price #ZindziMandela ✊? pic.twitter.com/ZoLlK7Rx9A— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) July 13, 2020
