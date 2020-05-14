Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 [Press Revue]

By Amelia Nakitimbo

with RUTH LAGO

The Morning Call

Lesotho has registered its first case of the new coronavirus, just one week after the lifting of containment.
The tiny mountain kingdom in southern Africa had until Tuesday been heralded as the only country on the continent free from COVID-19.

Also in the Press Review today, in the Central African Republic, Radio Ndeke Luka reports about an allegation on social media claiming that there is a plot to deliberately accelerate the spread COVID 19 in the country.
This follows the deployment of the first humanitarian air link between France and the Central African Republic on May 8, 2020.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..