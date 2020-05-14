Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 [Press Revue]

Lesotho has registered its first case of the new coronavirus, just one week after the lifting of containment.

The tiny mountain kingdom in southern Africa had until Tuesday been heralded as the only country on the continent free from COVID-19.

Also in the Press Review today, in the Central African Republic, Radio Ndeke Luka reports about an allegation on social media claiming that there is a plot to deliberately accelerate the spread COVID 19 in the country.

This follows the deployment of the first humanitarian air link between France and the Central African Republic on May 8, 2020.