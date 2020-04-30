Rwandair slashes salaries as it faces closure [Business Africa]

Rwandair has employed drastic measures including reduction of the salaries of employees as the company battles covid-19 crises. Up to 65% of employees salaries to be cut in an attempt to avoid layoffs. The company has also put on hold, contracts of some pilots and non-essential staff until further notice.

In a related development, Ethiopian Airlines has also employed alternative solutions to avoid bankruptcy. The company, which is facing a “serious financial crisis in terms of operations and sales” according to its CEO, has turned to charter and cargo flights services, which is expected to rake in some revenue.