Lesotho senate limits PM's powers

The Lesotho senate continues to pile pressure on Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to resign. On Tuesday, the senate imposed limits on Thabane’s powers to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections.

The senate adopted a constitutional amendment which will among others, require the Prime Minister to obtain an agreement of a majority of legislators and senators, before proposing to the king to dissolve parliament and order fresh polls.

Lesotho is going through a serious political crisis since the Prime Minister was implicated in the murder of his ex-wife three years ago.

His party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC), and those in the ruling coalition have demanded his exit. But the 80-year old is still at post and has promised to leave only at the end of July.

On April 18, Thabane deployed the army unto the streets of Lesotho to restore order as his rivals continued to demand his resignation.

