BalletBoyz celebrate its 20th anniversary online instead of onstage due to the coronavirus [No Comment]

This spring, dance company BalletBoyz was all set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with “Deluxe” – a live tour taking in theaters across the U.K.. But with the coronavirus outbreak forcing venues to shut their doors, it became clear to the company’s founders William Trevitt and Michael Nunn that the show couldn’t go on – at least, not as originally planned.