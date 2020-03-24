Nigeria oil mogul prayerfully 'rebukes, cancels' coronavirus globally

One of Nigeria’s richest women Folorunsho Alakija has advanced prayer as a sure route to beat the coronavirus pandemic. According to her Africa’s most populous nation has beaten past plagues and the current one will be no different with divine intervention.

In a video shared on her Twitter handle titled “Prophetic Declaration and Prayers Against COVID-19, Alakija, in her capaccity as a Servant Leader of the Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International asked Nigerians to turn to prayer to help combat the pandemic.

Part of her message are as follows: “Different plagues and pestilences have always been around. In this country we have experienced cholera, avian flu, SARS, Lassa fever, Ebola virus and now coronavirus.

“However, as long as we anchor our faith on the word of God, we know that we will always be victorious over the vices of the devil. Therefore, instead of being afraid or fretful concerning all the news that abounds about the coronavirus pandemic, I want us to look to God and His word.

“Let us pray to our father to intervene in this matter and put an end to this plague. I encourage you to join your faith with us as as we begin to pray the following spirit-led prayers concerning COVID-19 across the globe.”

Her prayer starts at the 2: 45 second point of the video here below. After rebuking the spirit of all germs, evil and pestilence from across the world, she goes on to pray for leaders to be able to manage the situation and for citizens to obey instructions.

She also prays for medical personnel in the front line of the fight against the pandemic. She also prays against the spirit that forces faithful to not be able to worship. The prayers ends with her saying, “I hope you said amen to those prayers, remember Jesus loves you.”