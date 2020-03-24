Malawi election body sets July 2 for rerun of annulled poll

The Malawi Electoral Commission, MEC, on Monday announced 2nd July as the new date for the rerun of annulled presidential elections.

The country’s top court had ordered a rerun of the May 2019 vote after a successful opposition challenge to the reelection of incumbent Peter Arthur Mutharika.

According to the court, the results were marred by widespread irregularities. The court also stressed on the massive use of correction fluid on tally sheets.

In February this year, the Constitutional Court overturned the outcome of the May 21 election, which handed President Peter Mutharika a second term in office.

While the fresh polls is expected within 150 days, Mutharika is appealing the court’s ruling. But he will have to wait until April 15, when the Supreme Court begins hearing.