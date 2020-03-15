South Africa quarantines citizens evacuated from coronavirus epicenter

Dozens of South Africans repatriated from China over the coronavirus outbreak, have been taken to a quarantine facility.

The 146 South Africans who were working and studying in the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan in Hubei province arrived in the country on Saturday and were sent to a remote resort in the Limpopo province for 21 days.

According to the South African Ministry of health, none of the returnees are infected by the virus. However, placing them under quarantine is only a precautionary measure.

A measure criticised by the Limpopo residents, claiming the quarantine site is endangering people living around the area. The returnees will only be released after they get a clean bill of health at the end of the mandatory quarantine.

South Africa has recorded 24 positive cases of coronavirus infections with no deaths and no restrictions on travel or public gatherings

Reports say the pandemic has killed nearly 5,000 people and infected more than 130,000 people worldwide.