C.A.R: MINUSCA officials accused of inflaming crisis [No Comment]

For several weeks now, three senior MINUSCA officials, who are responsible for establishing contacts between the armed groups and the Central African Government have been accused by the population of manipulating the crisis in the Central African Republic. More than a thousand young people demonstrated on Monday February 17 at the so-called UN roundabout in Bangui to demand their expulsion from Central African territory. At the time of filing this, there have been no reaction from the officials.