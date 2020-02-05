Kenya: Arap Moi is worth celebrating- Family

Family members and well wishers gathered at a funeral home for Kenya’s former Vice president Daniel Arap Moi Tuesday.

His family said he was a man worth celebrating.

“So it is not really with sadness, it is more of us celebrating his life and his achievements, and the service that he gave to this country. That is what we really need to celebrate about our former president”, his son and MP for Rongai said.

Musalia Mudavadi was Vice President during Moi’s rule. He denied accusations that his boss was a dictator.

“When everybody thought that Moi would not respect the constitution, Moi drove to Uhuru park and handed over power, in accordance with the constitution, to retired president Mwai Kibaki. People should not take that for granted, he did not in any way try to abrogate the constitution, that is a big legacy President Moi has left this country”, he said.

Daniel Arap Moi ruled Kenya between 1978 and 2002. He died at the age of 95. A period of national mourning has been declared until a state funeral is held on a date yet to be made public.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Arap Moi died in the early hours of Tuesday February 4 surrounded by his family in a Nairobi hospital.

AFP