Sahel: France boosts Barkhane operation

France has increased troops fighting in the Sahel from 4,500 to 5,100 officers, according to a press release from the French ministry of Armed Forces Sunday.

Last month, President Emmanuel Macron announced a reinforcement of 220 soldiers at a summit in the southwest of France with the G5 Sahel countries.

France has decided to increase the number of troops to an additional 600 to the Barkhane.

Another part of these reinforcements will be engaged directly within the G5 Sahel forces to accompany them in combat.

The statement issued by Florence Parly, the Minister for the Armed Forces, stated that“most of the reinforcements will be deployed in the area known as the three borders between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Another part of these reinforcements will be engaged directly within the G5 Sahel forces to accompany them in combat”.

At the African level, Chad should soon deploy an additional battalion. The Czech government will try to get its parliament to send 60 soldiers for the Takuba force, which will be made up of European special forces units.

Paris expects other EU members to follow in the coming months.

The announcement comes at a time when jihadist groups have been stepping up attacks in the area in recent months, maintaining rampant insecurity and inflicting frequent casualties on local armies.

AFP