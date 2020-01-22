Angola will seek extradition of Isabel dos Santos - Chief Prosecutor

Angolan authorities have vowed to explore all possible means to bring back Isabel Dos Santos, the daughter of the country’s former president. Thousands of recently leaked documents claimed that Dos Santos, dubbed Africa’s richest woman, made her fortune by ripping off the Angolan people.

Speaking on public radio on Monday, Helder Pitra Gros, Angola’s prosecutor general, said he would invoke international mechanisms to bring Isabel Dos Santos back to the country.

The prosecutor did not specify what channels they would use to bring Dos Santos back. She stopped living in Angola after her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos, stepped down in 2017.

Dos Santos denies the allegations made in the leaks. She says she is the target of a campaign meant to discredit her and her father.

The Angolan judiciary accuses Isabel dos Santos, along with her husband of having embezzled, more than a billion dollars from public companies such as state oil firm, Sonangol.

As part of the accusations, Dos Santos was slapped with an asset freeze by a court in Luanda at the end of 2019. She’s is one of the high profile victims of president Joao Lourenco’s war on corruption which began when Dos Santos was removed as boss of Sonangol in 2017.