Protests against MONUSCO in DRC's Beni region [Morning Call]

Mourning and tension in Beni, a city in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Seven people were killed and two soldiers injured in two attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces, ADF – a militia of Ugandan origin.
In response, young people in the city angrily took to the streets, blocking all roads and burning tires, demanding the departure of the Congolese army and the security forces from the UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo known as MONUSCO.
The demonstrators say these forces are not doing their job of securing the region.@NyashaKMutizwa
