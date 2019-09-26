Digitalizing external trade operations [Business Africa]

Digitization and Optimization of Customs Rules in Africa, the continent’s one stop Foreign Trade centre is embarking on the operationalization of the Free Trade Area.

Optimisation of customs rules with a view to a genuine operationalisation of the Continental Free Trade Area. This is one of the points that emerged from the 7th International Conference of one stop Foreign Trade centre.

The twenty or so countries and organizations present at the meeting also discussed ways to address the main challenges of international trade, including the issue of electronic commerce and sub-regional trade.

We met Isidore Biyiha, the Director General of the Cameroon one stop shop and President of the African Alliance for Electronic Commerce.

In this issue, he explains the different mechanisms of the feasibility of setting up regional one stops trade centres in light of the specific needs and requirements of each region and the positive impact of this for Africa.