Qatar unveils logo for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup logo on Tuesday. It was revealed to the public at 20:22 local time.

The design resembles the silhouette of the famous trophy awarded to the winner, with a shape of a famous traditional Emirate scarf, also used in many countries in the region.

It also echoes the number eight, referring to the eight stadia that will host the 2022 tournament.

Hassan Farahat, a local resident originally from Lebanon said of the event: “My children were born and raised here. We have been here for more than 18 years. The moment when Qatar won the bid to host the tournament was important.

“The launch of the emblem is also an important moment for them since this event might not be hosted in an Arab country again.”

A Kuwaiti tourist also said: “This is a happy moment for us as well, not only for Qatar. We came today to celebrate the unveiling of the emblem. We hope to celebrate the launch of the World Cup here as well.”

At the Katara Cultural Village amphitheatre, onlookers expressed their excitement with the launch marking one more step to the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East, which begins in just over three years.

At the same time when the logo was projected on to Doha Tower, it was officially launched on screens in various cities around the world including in New York, London, Paris, Moscow and Santiago and Johannesburg.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup, which will be the first staged in the Arab world, will get underway on November 21, 2022. The final will be played on December 18, 2022, Qatar’s National Day.