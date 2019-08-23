Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Gambian President reshuffles cabinet

Gambian President reshuffles cabinet

Gambia

Gambian President Adama Barrow on Thursday reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Sheikh Omar Faye as defense minister for the first time in 22 years.

In a statement, the presidency also said a former controversial police chief, Yankuba Sonko, will now lead the interior ministry.

A Gambian human rights activist, Madi Jobarteh, hailed the appointment of a defense minister, but said “Mr. Faye’s choice is an important step backwards” since he was a “ key support of the dictatorship in The Gambia”.

Mr. Faye's choice is an important step backwards since he was a key support of the dictatorship in The Gambia.

Faye served as head of communications under Yahya Jammeh in 2005 after he returned from the United States. He was also Youth and Sports minster, before being appointed as ambassador to Washington.

Sonko was the Inspector General of Police during the April 2016 crackdown on a rally calling for political reforms.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..