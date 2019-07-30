Indian President begins West African tour in Benin

Benin and India strengthened their bilateral ties during President Ram Nath Kovind’s official visit to this West African country on Monday.

After a meeting with his Beninese counterpart, Patrice Talon, several agreements were signed, including a visa waiver agreement and deals on telemedicine and education.

“I want to retain as an essential announcement, the elements of the agreement we signed, by which India will bring to Benin its experience, medical and educational skills in general”, the Beninese President said.

India has become Benin's main trading partner.

For the Indian President “India has become Benin’s main trading partner. Our duty-free tariff preference regime allowed Benin to increase its exports by 68 per cent last year to at least $336 million.’‘

Benin and India established diplomatic relations in 1986 through the signing of several agreements, including the one establishing the Benin-India Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

Ram Nath Kovind leaves Cotonou on Tuesday for Gambia, after meeting the Indian community in Benin.

