Ethiopia 'breaks world record' for tree-planting in a single day

A campaign to plant 200 million young trees in a day has kicked off in Ethiopia under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s wider plan to lead the planting of four billion saplings.

The July 29 campaign, under Aniy’s “Green Legacy Initiative” if achieved will be a world record according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Office of the PM said over 100,000,000 young trees had been planted after a six-hour period, which means Ethiopia has already broken the 50 million record set in India.

The current one-day tree-planting record is held by India where 800,000 people planted over 50 million saplings three years ago.

In late May when the four billion plan was announced, the PM’s office said it was under the banner of the National Green Development program, set to started during the rainy season.

Abiy kicked off his day in southern Ethiopia where he joined officials to plant seedlings in ArbaMinch. The campaign is part of the wider fight against environmental degradation.

Ethiopia has in recent years have suffered from the negative impact of climate change especially in relation to droughts in parts of the country.

Reports indicate that in 2017, over 2 million animals died in Ethiopia due to drought because of the scarcity of rainfall.

Government officials and other private businesses have queued into the initiative. The capital Addis Ababa and other major towns were deserted as people took part in the campaign.

Staff and representatives from the UN family, African Union, Diplomatic Corps and Ethiopians from all walks of life gathered in Gullele Botanical Gardens and in a park in central Addis Ababa to play their part.

Additional trees were planted in the compound of the Economic Commission for Africa, which also houses other UN agencies.