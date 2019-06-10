Welcome to Africanews

Pope calls on Christians to pray for Sudan

Pope Francis is concerned about the escalating violence in Sudan. He called on Christians to pray for an end to the violence and for the country to find common good through dialogue.

Pope Francis was speaking during during the Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“In these days, the news coming from Sudan is causing pain and concern. Let’s pray for these people to stop the violence and to search for the common good through dialogue,” said Pope Francis.

Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) violently dispersed the pro-democracy protests in Sudan resulting to many deaths and injuries. According to recent reports coming out of the country, more than 100 people have been killed in the crackdown, with at least 40 bodies pulled from the River Nile in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Pro-democracy protesters have been protesting for weeks to pressure the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand power to a civilian-led government.

