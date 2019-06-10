Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

African football boss' woes

African football boss' woes

Football Planet

Caught unwares, a shell-shocked Ahmad Ahmad, President of the African Football Confederation, was recently apprehended in Paris while attending a FIFA conference.

The French judicial police were waiting to question him on the suspicions of corruption on how CAF unilaterally broke the contract with equipment manufacturer Puma.

The African football boss spent several hours in police custody as part of a judicial investigation into criminal association, corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

The African football boss spent several hours in police custody as part of a judicial investigation into criminal association, corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

He managed to leave the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offences without any charges. However, this does not mean that he is completely clear of these allegations.

These legal setbacks do not help to restore the already damaged image of CAF and that of its highly criticised president.

Ahmad Ahmad and his team were expected to restore credibility to the body but they seem far from the hopes raised by Issa Ayatou’s departure.

And to think that this new case is probably not over, is very disturbing for African football that is trying to come out of a turbulent year.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..