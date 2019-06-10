African football boss' woes

Caught unwares, a shell-shocked Ahmad Ahmad, President of the African Football Confederation, was recently apprehended in Paris while attending a FIFA conference.

The French judicial police were waiting to question him on the suspicions of corruption on how CAF unilaterally broke the contract with equipment manufacturer Puma.

The African football boss spent several hours in police custody as part of a judicial investigation into criminal association, corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

The African football boss spent several hours in police custody as part of a judicial investigation into criminal association, corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

He managed to leave the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Offences without any charges. However, this does not mean that he is completely clear of these allegations.

These legal setbacks do not help to restore the already damaged image of CAF and that of its highly criticised president.

Ahmad Ahmad and his team were expected to restore credibility to the body but they seem far from the hopes raised by Issa Ayatou’s departure.

And to think that this new case is probably not over, is very disturbing for African football that is trying to come out of a turbulent year.