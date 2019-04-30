Sudan's Military Council meets opposition groups

Sudan’s Military Council said Monday a meeting with organizers of protests that led to the ousting of long time leader, Omar al-Bashir took place in a ‘‘positive spirit’‘.

Spokesman for the military council told the press that new proposals by the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change delayed a deal on the make-up of a joint council.

“This was the third meeting. As you know last Saturday we had two meetings. Today’s meeting went on with a positive spirit and a strong will for both parties to find solutions between them on the topics at hand”, said Lieutenant General Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi.

Lieutenant General Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi reiterated a directive to maintain sit-in around the presidential palace.

“We are partners and both sides are responsible for anything that concerns citizens and anything that impacts the lives of people. So we agreed on easing the opening of rail lines, roads and the clearing of the bridges and removing blockades from some of the roads and to contain the sit-in area. We did not ask to clear the sit-in area”, he said.

The Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups led by the Sudanese Professional Association wants a transitional council that would include limited army representation.

