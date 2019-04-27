Video: Humanitarian work resumes in Central African Republic's Bria

Central African Republic
Humanitarian agencies have restarted operations in Central African Republic’s restive province of Bria, weeks after suspending activities due to attacks by armed groups on their staff.*
95% of Bria’s territory is held by militia groups.
Despite a peace agreement signed in February, the area’s 50,000 displaced still can’t return home.
