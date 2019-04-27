Welcome to Africanews

Video: Humanitarian work resumes in Central African Republic's Bria

Central African Republic

Humanitarian agencies have restarted operations in Central African Republic’s restive province of Bria, weeks after suspending activities due to attacks by armed groups on their staff.*

95% of Bria’s territory is held by militia groups.

Despite a peace agreement signed in February, the area’s 50,000 displaced still can’t return home.

Watch our report

