U.N warns of humanitarian fallout after Cyclone Kenneth batters Mozambique

Mozambique will need more humanitarian assistance the United Nations has warned after Cyclone Kenneth makes landfall on nation still recovering from Cyclone Idai in March.

Kenneth is the most powerful storm on record to hit the Southern African nation.

Jens Laerke is spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Cyclone Kenneth may require a major new humanitarian operation, at the same time that the ongoing cyclone Idai response targeting 3 million people in three countries remain critically underfunded.

“ There will be an urgent need for shelter, clean water, sanitation and hygiene kits, food and non-food items, power generation and telecommunication equipment. Cyclone Kenneth may require a major new humanitarian operation, at the same time that the ongoing cyclone Idai response targeting 3 million people in three countries remain critically underfunded “, he said.

At least a woman has died so far in Mozambique according to the Emergency Operations Committee for Cabo Delgado.

Cyclone Kenneth killed three people in the island nation of Comoros on Thursday evening.

The U.S National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also warned of a possible exceptional rainfall of 500mm on Friday, in an area which has already experienced flooding.

Reuters