Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda Airlines gets first planes

Uganda Airlines gets first planes
with AFP

South Africa

Uganda has received two aircrafts to revive Uganda Airlines, almost two decades after the national carrier collapsed.

The two Bombardier CRJ900 jets were received at Entebbe airport on Tuesday, about 30 kilometres from Kampala.

Over the next three months, Uganda Airlines is scheduled to undergo a series of tests before its first commercial flights.

Commercial operations will be launched in early July 2019. And we're going to start with some liaisons. In the long term, we want to cover 21 destinations. But we have to take it easy.

According to Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines, “commercial operations will be launched in early July 2019. And we’re going to start with some liaisons. In the long term, we want to cover 21 destinations. But we have to take it easy.”

In July, the Ugandan company’s fleet will be supplemented by two more Bombardier aircrafts, while Airbus will deliver two others by 2021.

Uganda Airlines is emerging from a long hibernation after the company was liquidated in 2001 due to management and corruption problems.

Some local politicians have expressed fear that the same problems will resurface in the East African country.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..