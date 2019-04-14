Libya's UN-backed government denounce school air strike

Libya’s U.N backed Government of National Accord has condemned an air strike on a school on the southern outskirts of Tripoli on Saturday.

But government’s spokesman welcomed immediate ceasefire as long as the situation changes and forces invasion flee Tripoli.

“Within the same context, today the Head of the Presidency Council met with the United Nations envoy, his deputy, in order to brief him on the latest progressions of the capital. He has informed them that the forces of Khalifa Haftar are still using warplanes and random air strikes on civilian areas, the latest being the air strike on the region of Ain Sara today. The U.N. envoy has confirmed his complete disagreement with what is happening, especially with the aggressions towards civilians “, Mohanad Younes said.

An air strike hit the yard of a school in Ain Sara, where eastern forces have been confronted by forces close to Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s internationally backed government.

Younes said the U.N. envoy to Libya has denounced the escalations, and confirmed international efforts towards ending the Libyan war.

