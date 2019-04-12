Welcome to Africanews

Sudan coup leader resigns, ex-Bashir appointee sworn in

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, the military chief who led the action that ousted long-serving Omar al-Bashir has resigned his position.

The move comes barely 48-hours after the military high command announced taking power from Bashir.

Awad had only in February this year been named defense minister in what is now Bashir’s last cabinet reshuffle.

Lieutenant General Abdel-Fatah al-Burhan Abdel-Rahman as his replacement. The new leader has previously served as ousted Bashir’s Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces.

Meanwhile, the Turkish news agency, Anadolu, is reporting that the military council has sought the support of Arab ambassadors amid foreign pressures due to the crisis.

On Bashir’s status, it is now clear that he is under arrest but the military heirachy has dismissed categorically any move to extradite him to face international criminal charges at The Hague.

