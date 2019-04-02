Grand welcome for acclaimed Kenyan teacher

Students and residents in Kenya’s Nakuru county came out in large numbers to throw a grand welcome party for the return of Science teacher Peter Mokaya Tabichi who recently won the prestigous global award for teaching.

Tabichi who teaches at Keriko Mixed Day secondary school in Nakuru located in Kenya’s Rift Valley region, has been recognized for his efforts towards educating needy children in the country and was presented with the award in Dubai last month.

“He has inspired me, he has been my mentor, he has been helping many people in different ways, he has been paying school fees for many. I would urge people to work hard and emerge as he has done, winner in the whole world – and we are so happy,’‘ said Celine Wambui, student, Keriko Mixed Day Secondary school.

The welcome party was waving placards reading ‘Welcome home Brother Mokaya’ as they sang and danced to music played by a marching band. They also honoured Tabichi for his efforts with various gifts including a sheep in a show of appreciation.

Following the $1 million award by the Varkey Foundation, the teacher was also granted 199 thousand dollars (KSHs 20 million) by the Kenyan President upon his return to Nairobi to facilitate his work in the community.

“He has been paying my school fees for three years, and so I expect him to continue with that spirit, with the money that he has received so that he can help those people in the society, those who cannot raise the school fees he can help those students so that they can stay in school so that they can perform academically, so that they can go on,” said Sharon Mokua,

The physics and mathematics teacher who is a member of the Catholic Franciscan Brothers fraternity donates 80 percent of his salary towards local community projects including education, agriculture and peace-building according to the award’s organizers was shortlisted fro, over 10000 applicants.

“This victory is not mine, it’s everyone’s victory; it’s a win for the students, for Kenyans and the whole of Africa,’‘ said Peter Mokaya Tabichi, Teacher Prize winner.

Reuters