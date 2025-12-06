Rwanda signs $228 agreement with US under Washington's new aid model

Rwanda
The United States and Rwanda have signed a $228 million agreement aimed at strengthening Rwanda’s health sector while promoting long-term financial self-reliance.
The deal was announced late on Friday, hours after Rwandan leader Paul Kagame and the DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi reaffirmed their commitment to a US-brokered peace plan for eastern Congo.
Under the new health agreement, the US will allocate $158 million to help Rwanda combat infectious diseases including HIV and malaria. It will also help strengthen surveillance and outbreak preparedness.
Kigali will increase its domestic health investment by $70 million as evidence of its commitment, the US State Department said.
Earlier this week, Kenya became the first nation to strike a deal under the America First Global Health Strategy. This new US approach to overseas aid aims to improve countries’ self-reliance in managing their health sectors.
Go to video
Hundreds protest in Mogadishu against Trump's reference to Somali immigrants as "garbage"
Go to video
FIFA awards US President Trump its first ever international peace prize
01:47
Somali migrant recounts torture in Libya but says hope for a better life still drives him
01:00
Pix of the Day: December 5, 2025
01:06
U.S. to widen travel ban to more than 30 countries
02:06
U.S. brokered Congo–Rwanda deal signed amid ongoing clashes in eastern DRC