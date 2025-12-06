Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwanda signs $228 agreement with US under Washington's new aid model

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame speaks during a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

Rwanda

The United States and Rwanda have signed a $228 million agreement aimed at strengthening Rwanda’s health sector while promoting long-term financial self-reliance.

The deal was announced late on Friday, hours after Rwandan leader Paul Kagame and the DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi reaffirmed their commitment to a US-brokered peace plan for eastern Congo.

Under the new health agreement, the US will allocate $158 million to help Rwanda combat infectious diseases including HIV and malaria. It will also help strengthen surveillance and outbreak preparedness.

Kigali will increase its domestic health investment by $70 million as evidence of its commitment, the US State Department said.

Earlier this week, Kenya became the first nation to strike a deal under the America First Global Health Strategy. This new US approach to overseas aid aims to improve countries’ self-reliance in managing their health sectors.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..