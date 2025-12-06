Rwanda signs $228 agreement with US under Washington's new aid model

The United States and Rwanda have signed a $228 million agreement aimed at strengthening Rwanda’s health sector while promoting long-term financial self-reliance.

The deal was announced late on Friday, hours after Rwandan leader Paul Kagame and the DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi reaffirmed their commitment to a US-brokered peace plan for eastern Congo.

Under the new health agreement, the US will allocate $158 million to help Rwanda combat infectious diseases including HIV and malaria. It will also help strengthen surveillance and outbreak preparedness.

Kigali will increase its domestic health investment by $70 million as evidence of its commitment, the US State Department said.

Earlier this week, Kenya became the first nation to strike a deal under the America First Global Health Strategy. This new US approach to overseas aid aims to improve countries’ self-reliance in managing their health sectors.