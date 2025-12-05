Tanzania blocks activists online as independence day protests loom

Meta has restricted prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai's Instagram account within Tanzania following a government directive, escalating fears of digital censorship ahead of planned Independence Day protests on December 9.

Separately, US-based critic Mange Kimambi's accounts with 2.7 million followers were deleted for alleged "recidivism policy" violations, which she claims mask political motives tied to post-election mobilization.

Meta's admission marks a rare public confirmation of complying with Tanzanian authorities' request to limit Sarungi's reach domestically, citing legal obligations while denying direct involvement in Kimambi's deletions.

Sarungi, a vocal opponent of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, called for a congressional hearing, accusing the platform of enabling "crimes against humanity" by muting dissent after October's disputed election violence that killed hundreds.

A US senator denounced the moves, spotlighting Big Tech's role in African repression as the US reviews aid ties.

Post-Election Crackdown Goes Digital

Tanzania banned nationwide protests on December 3 and canceled official Independence Day events on December 9, redirecting funds to repair riot damage from earlier unrest. This follows October's internet shutdowns, blocks on 80,000 sites, and lethal force against demonstrators, drawing UN condemnation for targeting civilians and media.

Activists like Kimambi, who shared protest calls, say account purges aim to prevent repeats, building on patterns seen in Ethiopia and Uganda.

With 6.75 million social media users (9.7% of population), Tanzania's actions signal a chilling effect on youth organizing via platforms central to expression. Rights groups warn of a "censorship killswitch" trend, as Meta's Oversight Board stays silent amid global scrutiny.