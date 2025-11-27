Kenya scrambles to save key trade pact with EU suspended by court

Kenya on Wednesday vowed to appeal a court ruling which suspended its trade agreement with the European Union (EU), the country's trade ministry said.

The decision by the East African Court of Justice followed a case filed by a think-tank which argued that Kenya’s decision to sign the agreement with the EU violated several provisions of the East African Community treaty.

The East African Community is a political and trade bloc bringing together eight east African countries.

In force since 2024, the so-called Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) drew opposition from regional trade experts who argued that the deal was supposed to be agreed with the entire bloc, and not with Kenya alone.

The deal is open for other east African states to join.

The suspension is significant for Nairobi whose trade with the EU - valued at €3 billion in 2023 - includes nearly €1.2 billion in exports.

The deal allows Kenya to export flowers and fruits to the EU. In return, Europe gets unfettered access to the Kenyan market, and the reduction of tariffs on its exports over a 25-year period.