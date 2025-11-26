Uganda: Bobi Wine's party says hundreds of its supporters arrested at rally

The party of opposition presidential aspirant Bobi Wine says security forces have arrested hundreds of its supporters attending campaign rallies of its candidate.

The arrests took place as Wine campaigned in Kampala and Mukono districts, two major opposition strongholds, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party spokesperson said.

A police spokesman accused Wine of leading an illegal procession, and that security forces intervened to restore order.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is challenging President Yoweri Museveni for the second time. He came second in the 2021 vote.

Uganda will hold a general election in January with voters picking a new president and more than 500 members of parliament.